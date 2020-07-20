https://www.theblaze.com/news/kasich-democratic-convention-biden

Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich is slated to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Kasich was reportedly approached by the campaign and has agreed to speak in support of his former rival party when they gather for the nearly all-virtual event Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.

Cleveland.com, in its coverage of the news, wrote: “It’s a move that would be unthinkable just a few years ago, when, as governor, Kasich clashed with Democrats on a range of issues, from abortion to collective bargaining for public employees.”

The former governor is said to be one of a number of high-profile Republicans who plan to work against President Trump’s re-election this fall, according to the AP report.

Kasich ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016 as a moderate candidate but was outlasted by Trump. The former Ohio governor managed to win only his home state during the primary contest.

After withdrawing from the race, Kasich opted not to endorse any candidate and instead wrote in John McCain during the general election.

Cleveland.com noted that Kasich’s 2016 campaign manager John Weaver and former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges have also taken action to oppose Trump’s re-election. Weaver co-founded the Lincoln Project, a group currently airing anti-Trump TV ads, and Matt Borges has formed a pro-Biden super PAC.

The Biden campaign has been working in recent months to rally support for his candidacy from those who may be politically Republican but who oppose Trump’s handling of the job as president.

The New York Times reported in early June that several big-name Republicans — including former President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Jeb Bush, and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain — were considering not supporting Trump’s re-election. Though, Freddy Ford, a spokesman for George W. Bush, refuted the Times’ reporting, calling it “completely made up.”

