Longtime conservative talk-show hosts Glenn Beck and Larry Elder have been nominated for the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame class — and listeners have a say who wins.

According to the organization’s website, the nominee categories fall under two camps: “Industry Voting,” which means only select professionals in the radio industry can vote in those categories, and “Listener Voting,” which allows the general public to be included in an online vote from July 27 to Aug. 9.

Although Elder’s category falls under “Industry Voting,” the public has sway in the outcome of Beck’s.

“The nominees in the four industry-voted categories will be voted on by a voting participant panel comprised of 600 industry professionals, who will receive confidential ballots from online voting service Votem,” the Radio Hall of Fame said.

Votem is a company attempting to “revolutionize the voting process” by innovating protected, easy-access mobile voting, spanning even to “Government Elections.” This platform will be used by both industry and public voters alike.

In light of COVID-19, the Radio Hall of Fame said that this year’s “induction ceremony will be a live radio broadcast from multiple locations this October. The exact date and additional details will be announced along with the inductees later this summer.”

But according to InsideRadio, an online ceremony isn’t discouraging Kraig Kitchin, chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, from the exciting milestone of which this ceremony signifies for the history of radio.

“2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we’re looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast,” he said.

Larry Elder’s well-deserved nomination is for “Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more.) “The Larry Elder Show” has been airing for decades, seeing national syndication from 2002 to 2007 by ABC Radio Network and continuing to be heard across the nation through the Salem Radio Network since 2016. His show airs every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Elder, who is black, is notably one of the most prominent conservative voices currently challenging the Black Lives Matter movement and the notion of systemic racism. He has voiced his critiques on YouTube shows such as “The Rubin Report,” which has raked in more than a million views for his interview alone.

A conservative voice arguably more resonant among Americans is Glenn Beck’s.

As noted on his website, listeners around the country have been receiving their daily dose of Beck’s political commentary since 2004. “The Glenn Beck Program” still runs nationally strong today and can be heard live every weekday from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Leaving behind a television show with millions of daily viewers on Fox News in 2011, he co-founded Blaze Media, hosting other conservative champions such as Steven Crowder and his show “Louder with Crowder.”

The platform Beck helped establish with BlazeTV broadened his reach even to a college-age audience, presenting pro-American values and conservatism through a variety of media styles and personalities for entertaining and informative political commentary.

The Radio Hall of Fame’s nominee list places Beck in the running for “Spoken Word On-Air Personality” — a category allowing “Listener Voting” to influence who wins.

Other nominees in that category are John Kobylt and Ken Chiampou from “The John & Ken Show” on KFI-AM in Los Angeles and Stephanie Miller from WYD Media’s “The Stephanie Miller Show.”

“The winners in the two listener-voted categories will be determined by the public, who will also vote via Votem, and the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee,” the site says.

Votes from the public and the Nominating Committee will together decide if Beck will join the Hall of Fame class, but the public will collectively count as only one vote.

Conservative voices in the media have never been more important, and the public vote for Glenn Beck is an opportunity for patriots to make a statement.

