https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schools-republicans-funding-stimulus/2020/07/20/id/978141

Republicans are proposing to help schools with more than $70 billion in the next round of coronavirus spending.

The news comes on the same day the American Federation of Teachers warned 1.4 million education professionals could lose their jobs if Congress does not include significant funding in the next stimulus package to cover budget shortfalls.

“There is going to be over $70 billion that this president has already authorized to work with Congress to try to make sure we not only keep the classrooms safe, but the students safe,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has called for defunding schools that do not hold in-person classes this fall, despite the climbing coronavirus cases around the country.

Meanwhile, many states are hesitant to hold in-person classes this fall due to spiking coronavirus numbers.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Trump tweeted in early July.

In late June, Democrats proposed $175 billion for schools.

Leading GOP senators had rejected the idea of linking coronavirus aid to having in-person classes this fall, saying those schools would have higher costs compared to schools holding virtual classes.

“I just don’t think you can come up with a national federal policy that’s a one size fits all,​” Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. “The circumstances are very different.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

