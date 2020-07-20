https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SebastianGorka-biden-trump/2020/07/20/id/978127

The Democrats have either chosen presidential hopeful Joe Biden as their top candidate by default or out of sheer laziness, according to former deputy assistant to the president and radio show host Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax TV.

“He is a lazy choice of the establishment, a guy who’s been in politics 49 years. An old white guy is the face of the Democrat party of minorities and inclusion. This is the question: do they really care at all or is it just a default setting or is it just a knee jerk reaction?” Gorka told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

To beat Biden, Gorka said President Donald Trump needs to focus on undecided voters who are worried about the bad turn this country has taken over the last few months.

“You know better than anyone, most elections are won in the middle. We have to appeal to those people who don’t listen to talk radio every day, don’t watch TV political commentary every day, but just want to pay their bills at the end of the month, and are afraid of the anarchy on the streets of cities like Minneapolis or Seattle. So, doubling down on the law and order message is the right thing to do if we want to win that center where all elections are won,” Gorka said.

Gorka said the election will come down to which candidate the voters trust to get the United States back on track.

“At the end of the day, the only question that matters is who do you trust more to save the U.S. economy and to pay back China for what they did to us and to actually secure our cities from the crazies of antifa and the black lot. Is it Donald Trump, or is it Biden. I know the answer to that question, and it has nothing to do with the corrupt old senile man hiding in his basement,” Gorka told Monday’s “Spicet & Co.”

