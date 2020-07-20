http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9Wos_SQJE5Q/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday slammed local governments and threatened to shut down restaurants and bars across the state.

“This weekend COVID didn’t quit but too many NYers did. This is not NY Tough and it sure isn’t NY Smart. Wear a mask. Social distance. It is NOT worth the risk.” Cuomo said on social media, appealing to an article detailing hundreds gathering in Queens without wearing masks or social distancing:

Cuomo rebuked young people participating in crowded gatherings across the state and stated that local governments and law enforcement are “not doing their job” in enforcing the orders.

“We will have to roll back the bar and restaurant opening if the congregations continue, if the local governments don’t stop it, that is what is going to happen,” Cuomo warned.

“The police department is not there to inform them of mask compliance. Police departments have to enforce the law. That is the only line between anarchy and civilization,” he said. “They have to enforce the law and they’re not.”

“We know enough about this virus, we know that there are inevitable consequences to our actions. If you have congregations of people, they are going to spread the virus,” Cuomo continued, admonishing not only those who don’t social distance but local governments for failing to implement the rules.

“You could kill someone,” he added. “There hasn’t been any social responsibility at all. It’s not just about you … I’ve said it repeatedly that local governments are in charge of compliance and enforcement.”

Last week, Cuomo warned that the state would take action to shut down bars and restaurants that were failing to adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

“Three violations and you’re closed. We’re also going to post the names of the establishments facing disciplinary charges,” Cuomo said Thursday. He also announced further restrictions for establishments serving alcohol, banning the sale without the purchase of food. One New York bar maneuvered around the red tape by offering $1 bags of “Cuomo chips.”

New York State reported 411,515 confirmed cases of the virus and 32,187 related deaths as of Monday morning.

