During the past few decades, enthusiasm for multiculturalism has resulted in the view that diversity is our greatest strength. Fueled by the widespread acceptance and enforcement of intersectionality, those who are members of a minority “identity group” are societally required to celebrate their “culture,” regardless of whether or not their identity group even has an associated culture. With multiple groups defined by race, sexual orientation, or religion, the notion of “pride” is often actively encouraged. In many ways, this is an objective good. Pride in your heritage, or the progress made by a group close to your heart, is something we should all support.

However, this uncovers a strange juxtaposition when it comes to the moral judgement of pride depending on one’s identity, demonstrated by the treatment of “gay pride” versus “straight pride,” “black pride” versus “white pride,” and women’s marches versus men’s marches. This same binary attitude is also applied to the cultures of the past, with the growing consensus amongst “progressives” being that we can judge bygone generations solely by their position in the world hierarchy through the lens of “colonialism.” This leads to the same simplistic characterizations of morality we see today. Colonialist cultures were “bad,” and the cultures they “victimized” were therefore “good.”