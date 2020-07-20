https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/no-cognizable-interest-case-general-flynn-attorneys-file-opposition-corrupt-judge-sullivans-request/

The attorneys for General Flynn filed their opposition to Judge Sullivan’s request for rehearing on Monday morning.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued an order on July 10 that gave General Flynn and DOJ attorneys 10 days to respond to Judge Emmet Sullivan’s latest trick to delay the exoneration of General Michael Flynn.

The deep state judge still refuses to drop the case against General Flynn despite the DOJ’s announcement weeks ago now to drop all charges against targeted Trump associate because of prosecutorial misconduct.

The wacky far left judge won’t release Flynn from the charges that were dropped weeks ago.

It’s really a brazen move for the corrupt DC judge.

Flynn’s attorneys today claimed Judge Sullivan’s efforts should be denied – he “has no cognizable interest in this case.”

Flynn update – Team Flynn has filed their opposition to Judge Sullivan’s request for rehearing (appeal). Judge Sullivan’s efforts should be denied – he “has no cognizable interest in this case.” Full doc:https://t.co/aNlNi4doyA pic.twitter.com/GL0bQnYHsp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 20, 2020

General Michael Flynn was lied to, set up multiple times before and after the Trump inauguration, excessively and to the point of illegally unmasked, targeted, ambushed in the White House, falsely accused, threatened with his son being indicted, provided corrupt legal counsel (the same firm where corrupt Obama former AG Eric Holder works), harassed for 3 years, belittled, slandered, besmirched by the judge, harassed by the judge, and then the attorneys going after him were the same attorneys who represented the corrupt Sally Yates who lied and told President Trump General Flynn lied.

The government reviewed General Flynn’s case and determined it never should have occurred. When the government and Flynn’s attorneys, including Sidney Powell, went to the court to have the case thrown out, the judge overseeing the case wouldn’t do it.

In an unprecedented and unlawful move Judge Sullivan refuses to drop the case.

Here is the full document via Techno Fog.

Flynn Opposition to Reheari… by Techno Fog on Scribd

