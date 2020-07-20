https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pac-spending-onward-together-committee/2020/07/20/id/977980

Hillary Clinton’s political action committee has significantly curtailed its donations to candidates running for office during the current election cycle.

According to The Daily Beast, the Onward Together Committee — which Clinton founded after her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump — has doled out just $21,700 during the current cycle to six candidates and groups. It has paid more than that, $26,500, in online payment processing fees.

During the 2018 election cycle, the PAC donated upward of $287,000 to 61 candidates and groups.

Despite the low donation total, however, the Onward Together Committee has taken in close to $170,000 from January 2019 through June of this year, signaling the group could be hoarding cash for a spending spree closer to Election Day.

Clinton launched the PAC in May 2017, saying at the time she hoped it would encourage more people to get involved in politics and run for office.

Clinton is a fierce Trump critic and regularly bashes him and his administration.

