An ice cream store manager in New York said his employer recently fired him for not serving a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask, despite a state mandate issued months ago requiring all residents to wear face coverings in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas DeSarle, who previously worked at a Carvel ice cream store in Long Island, told local station WABC in an interview this week that he was fired earlier this month following the incident with the customer.

DeSarle told the station that he had seen the customer in question coughing in the front of the store while he was working.

“He was standing there coughing on his hand. And again, coughing not to clear his throat. He was coughing loud, like a wet cough,” DeSarle recalled.

“I said, ‘Sir, do you have a mask?’ Didn’t respond to me. I said, ‘Sir, can I get you a mask?’ All he did was keep looking up at the board, trying to order,” he told the station.

Moments after, DeSarle told the station the customer came to him to make an order. But when he began to take out his money to pay, DeSarle said the customer tried to hand him a sweaty bill, which he would not take.

Afterward, DeSarle told the station he was scolded by his employer for refusing to serve the customer.

“I was told that if was too scary to work here no more, too scary to work here, you don’t have to work here anymore. And I was terminated from my job,” he said.

DeSarle is now considering taking legal action.

An attorney representing DeSarle, Jon Bell, told the station they are looking at "filing a complaint on the state website with Cuomo," referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who first issued the statewide mask mandate in April, or he said they "may go file a state action with a whistleblower violation."

“To be fired for following rules and for following state guidelines seems not correct, doesn’t seem right. Doesn’t seem right to me,” DeSarle told the station.

