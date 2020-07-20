https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/time-return-normal-new-study-shows-majority-new-coronavirus-cases-transmitted-home/

Call it crazy but new evidence shows that new coronavirus cases are transmitted in the home. Time to go back to normal.

Evidence shows that the material amount of new cases are transmitted in the home.

Whoa, whoa, whoa — Don’t go tryin’ to apply a bunch of common sense here! We’re in the middle of a damn useful crisis, and we won’t be havin’ people just willy-nilly suggesting reasonable solutions. Now sit down! #FactsNotFear #ReturnToNormal https://t.co/dmuDWaNUfA — Kelly Victory MD (@DrKellyVictory) July 20, 2020

Most of the new hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases in New York are transmitted in the home, per Governor Cuomo. These individuals stayed home and didn’t go outside.

Do you think some people will eventually wake up and realize that you can’t control a virus some day?

