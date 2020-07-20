http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hY_Nty38fZc/

Joe Biden is once again returning to the Hollywood fundraising trough where he will drink heavily from the largess of wealthy left-wing celebrities, including Jay Leno, Rob Reiner, Barbra Streisand, and John Legend, according to a notice on the Biden campaign’s official site.

The virtual Biden fundraiser, titled “Celebration for Change,” is set to take place Sunday. Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will host the livestream event, Deadline reported. Tickets start at $15 per person and go as high as $1,000 per person at the “champion” level.

Other celebrities scheduled to make an appearance are Kristin Chenoweth, Andy Cohen, Jane Krakowski, Rosie Perez, Sara Bareilles, and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Politicians set to participate include former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA).

Joe Biden has tapped the Hollywood fundraising circuit numerous times since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. The 77-year-old former vice president recently raised a reported $6 million from a virtual shindig hosted by former Disney and Dreamworks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Hollywood celebrities are rallying behind Joe Biden even though many stars favored Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren just a few months ago. John Legend and his wife, Chriss Teigen, backed Elizabeth Warren before the Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race.

Legend and Barbra Streisand teamed up last month to host a fundraiser for Biden on June 11. The singers are big Democratic donors who also stumped for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Biden reportedly outpaced President Donald Trump in fundraising for the most recent three months, bringing in an estimated $282 million versus the president’s $266 million.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

