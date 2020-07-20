https://www.theblaze.com/news/jemele-hill-mom-trump-voters-racists

Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill said everyone who votes for President Donald Trump is a racist, leading many people to remind her that her own mother voted for Trump in 2016.

What’s the story? On Sunday morning, Hill tweeted a perfectly clear message that, regardless or race or reason, if you vote for Trump, you’re a racist.

“If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room,” Hill wrote.

Her tweet appeared to have come after Hill watched Fox News’ Chris Wallace interview the president, as she wrote just a few minutes earlier, “Fox News truly doesn’t deserve Chris Wallace.”

A retweet after her original tweet about Trump voters provides some clarity about how Hill defines racism.

“I love [Boston University professor and Atlantic writer Ibram X. Kendi’s] definition of racist,” former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith wrote. “RACIST: One who is supporting a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expressing a racist idea. It’s very clear.”

What about her mother? In 2017, Hill tweeted that her mother was her total opposite when it came to politics.

“I love my mother but we could not be more differently politically,” Hill said, while discussing with another user how a parent’s politics might influence their children’s views. “Polar opposites.”

“Yes, my mother voted for Trump,” Hill said. “She’s been voting Republican since post-Bill Clinton.”

Hill’s history with Trump: Hill’s feelings about President Donald Trump and his supporters have been clear for years. While Hill was still working for ESPN, she was publicly chastised by the network for calling the president a white supremacist.

The post violated the network’s social media policy, leading her to be suspended for two weeks when she committed a second violation by encouraging fans who didn’t like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ stance against national anthem kneeling to boycott the Cowboys’ advertisers.

President Donald Trump attacked ESPN for Hill’s comment, and demanded an apology. Hill, however, has never backed down from her assertion that Trump is a white supremacist.

Hill has since left ESPN, which has tried to avoid divisive politics in recent years, and now writes for The Atlantic, a publication at which her political views are welcomed and unrestrained. She also hosts a podcast, “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” on Spotify.

Hill recently signed on to work on an ESPN project, however. She will be a producer on an upcoming documentary series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

