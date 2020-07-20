https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-speaks-million-muslim-votes-summit-sharia-law-advocate-linda-sarsour-touts-muhammad-vows-end-trump-travel-ban-video/

Joe Biden on Monday spoke to Million Muslim Votes Summit from the comfort of his Delaware basement.

Sharia law advocate and radical Islamic activist Linda Sarsour spoke at the event.

Joe Biden is about to deliver remarks to the Emgage Action Million Muslim Votes Summit. Currently speaking: Linda Sarsour — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020

“If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one, day one,” Biden said during the “Million Muslim Votes Summit,” on a call with Linda Sarsour.

Biden rambled and accused the Trump Administration of “Islamicphobia” — someone should tell Biden that it’s pronounced “Islamophobia.”

“Under this administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable, an unconscionable rise in Islamicphobia and incidents including kids being bullied in schools and hate crimes in our communities,” Biden said.

It gets worse…

Biden said American children should be taught more about Islam in schools.

“One of the things I think is important, I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he said.

WATCH:

Millions unemployed, COVID-19 shutdowns, rioting in the streets Joe Biden’s concern? “I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith” pic.twitter.com/spbj9P3lbq — Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 20, 2020

Biden also touted Muhammad, the founder of Islam who owned several slaves and partook in the slave trade.

“Hadith from the Prophet Muhammad instructs, ‘Whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand. If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart,’” said Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden speaks to Million Muslim Votes Summit: “Hadith from the Prophet Muhammad instructs, ‘Whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand. If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart.’” pic.twitter.com/2mJDKExILJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

