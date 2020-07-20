https://www.theblaze.com/news/journalists-soledad-obrien-janice-dean

A bevy of journalists defended Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean after former CNN reporter Soledad O’Brien ribbed her for her stance on how to fight against COVID-19.

What are the details?

On Saturday, “Fox & Friends” meteorologist Dean tweeted a recent interview in which Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that Americans should embrace high levels of social distancing measures in order to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fauci made the suggestion while praising the directives of New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the tweet, Dean referred to Fauci’s praise of Cuomo’s methods of fighting the virus as “garbage.”

She added, “Sorry Dr. Fauci. 32,000 deaths. 6,000 seniors? Nope.”

O’Brien, who apparently took issue with Dean’s assessment of Fauci’s interview, sarcastically fired back, “Meteorologist weighs in.”

Dean — who lost two family members to the coronavirus — responded to O’Brien’s remark in kind, writing, “30 thousand deaths in New York. Over 6 thousand Covid patients shoved into nursing homes killing over 6,000 elderly. I’d say New York didn’t do the greatest job. Thanks for getting my title right, though.”

Famed journalist Megyn Kelly chimed in, writing, “That ‘meteorologist’s’ name is @JaniceDean. She’s a working mom w/MS who is married to a hero 9/11 fireman. She lost both in-laws in NY nursing homes thx to Cuomo’s disastrous orders & so yeah, she gets an opinion. She also epitomizes class & kindness. Remember those?”

O’Brien decided to take a jab at Kelly, and responded, “What did I do to deserve the Blackface lady tweeting at me while I’m still in bed? This doesn’t bode well for my day, [to be honest].”

Kelly fired back, “Oh let me help you! You attacked a woman grieving her dead relatives for challenging the narrative that NY handled corona just great, dismissing her as too small to have an opinion because she’s just a meteorologist.”

Jack Posobiec added, “So cruel and unfeeling.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain simply wrote, “Love you Janice.”

Mark Levin added, “Whatever happened to moron Soledad O’Brien? Well, apparently, she’s still a moron.”

Other journalists, as highlighted by Newsweek, such as Amber Athey, Guy Benson, Jessica O’Donnell, and Emily Miller, also vocalized their support for Dean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

