https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/judge-demanding-flynn-prosecution-continue-no-cognizable-interest/

Lawyers for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn argued to an appeals court that a district court judge who is demanding the prosecution of Trump’s onetime national security adviser continue “has no cognizable interests” in the case.

That means, Flynn’s lawyers argue, the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case should be granted.

In fact, Sullivan essentially has taken on the role of prosecutor rather than judge, asking the appeals court to continue the case.

Flynn update – Team Flynn has filed their opposition to Judge Sullivan’s request for rehearing (appeal). Judge Sullivan’s efforts should be denied – he “has no cognizable interest in this case.” Full doc:https://t.co/aNlNi4doyA pic.twitter.com/GL0bQnYHsp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 20, 2020

TRENDING: 20-year-old ‘COVID victim’ died in motorcycle crash, according to doctor

The Gateway Pundit blog summarized: “Gen. Michael Flynn was lied to, set up multiple times before and after the Trump inauguration, excessively and to the point of illegally unmasked, targeted, ambushed in the White House, falsely accused, threatened with his son being indicted, provided corrupt legal counsel (the same firm where corrupt Obama former AG Eric Holder works), harassed for 3 years, belittled, slandered, besmirched by the judge, harassed by the judge, and then the attorneys going after him were the same attorneys who represented the corrupt Sally Yates who lied and told President Trump General Flynn lied.”

Flynn with drew his guilty plea in a case triggered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia-collusion probe. He then withdraw the plea, presenting evidence he was the victim of a “perjury trap.”

Evidence unsealed in the case showed FBI agents — after the bureau was prepared to close the investigation for lack of evidence — discussing how to get him to lie.

Should the judge drop the case against Michael Flynn? 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Justice Department moved to drop the charges, but Sullivan refused to sign off on the motion. Instead, he appointed a retired judge to argue against the DOJ, and the fight now is at the appellate court.

The appeals court had ordered Sullivan to drop the case, and he refused, instead demanding another hearing. The appeals court asked Flynn’s lawyers to submit comments on whether that hearing should be held.

In fact, the government admitted it had a transcript of the telephone call with a Russian ambassador at the center, making their questioning unnecessary.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is deciding whether or not to renew its order to Sullivan to drop the case.

Earlier, Judge Neomi Rao, a 2019 Trump appointee, authored the opinion of the three-judge panel ordering Sullivan to dismiss the case. She was joined by George H.W. Bush appointee Judge Karen Henderson.

Judge Robert Wilkins, appointed by President Barack Obama, issued a dissenting opinion.

Rao wrote: “In its motion, the government explains that in light of newly discovered evidence of misconduct by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the prosecution can no longer prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any false statements made by Flynn were material to a legitimate investigation.”

The judge said it is “plainly not the rare case where further judicial inquiry is warranted.”

“Judge Sullivan has no cognizable interest in the case. Rehearing should be denied because the panel properly applied the longstanding use of mandamus to which General Flynn is clearly entitled ‘to confine an inferior court to a lawful exercise of its prescribed jurisdiction or to compel it to exercise its authority when it is its duty to do so,'” the filing said.

The lawyers contended the district court “exceeded its constitutional authority by appointing amicus to work against General Flynn after the parties agreed to dismissal. The Constitution and all precedent applying or analyzing Fed. R. Crim. P. 48(a) mandate dismissal on the robust substantive motion of the government – every case.”

The filing noted that when the DOJ asked for the case to be dismissed, there were 80 pages of “new exculpatory documents.”

Before Sullivan turned to the prosecution in the case, the defense for Flynn argued: “A criminal case is a dispute between the United States and a criminal defendant. There is no place for third parties to meddle.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

