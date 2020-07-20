https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-harriet-tubman-pot

Kanye West held a campaign rally Sunday, and his remarks included some inflammatory claims about abolitionist Harriet Tubman and a bizarre proposal to help families so fewer people choose abortion, according to the Associated Press.

West is supposedly running for president, although he has qualified for the ballot in only one state, Oklahoma, so far. Sunday’s campaign rally was in South Carolina, where he’s seeking the 10,000 required signatures needed to get on the ballot in the state. He has until noon on July 20.

The rapper is attempting to run as an independent, although his alliance with President Donald Trump and his views on religion and abortion make him somewhat of a conservative-leaning candidate. For example, West has been aggressively critical of Planned Parenthood, although he believes abortion should be legal.

At the same time, West advocated for an outlandish policy to help families support children — a policy that would not be mistaken as conservative in nature.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” West said, according to AP. This plan was reportedly referred to as “Plan A,” a play off Plan B, the emergency contraceptive pill.

During his discussion about abortion, he tearfully said his mother considered aborting him, and that he even considered abortion for his own daughter at one point. From the New York Post:

The Chicago rapper wore a bulletproof vest and had the numbers “2020” shaved into his head as he addressed the crowd, revealing that he and wife Kim Kardashian West considered terminating their first pregnancy — but didn’t after he had a “vision from God,” according to a livestream of the event. He then began to cry hysterically as he said: “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me.” “I almost killed my daughter,” West, 43, continued in tears, referring to the couple’s eldest, North West.

“No more Plan B, Plan A,” he added.

“The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land,” West said, according to Reuters. “Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?”

West stirred up controversy and lost some of the audience with his comments about Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves,” West said while discussing economic inequality, prompting audible protest from the crowd. “She just had the slaves work for other white people.”

West also said marijuana should not only be legal, but it should be free.

The rally was, at times, contentious. West got into brief verbal altercations with attendees; one who asked him to name the “fellow billionaire” West referenced during an answer about gun reform, and another with the woman who asked that gun reform question. She posted a video about her experience online.

