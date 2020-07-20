https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-abortion-daughter-family-concerned

The family of rapper and supposed presidential candidate Kanye West, according to TMZ, is “seriously concerned” over West’s Sunday appearance at a South Carolina rally and reportedly says that the Christian entertainer is in the middle of a very serious bipolar episode.

West broke down in tears during his first campaign rally for the 2020 presidential election and claimed that he almost aborted his daughter.

West announced his presidential bid on July 5, but having missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

What did he say that’s reportedly got them so upset?



At the Sunday night rally in Charleston, South Carolina, West sobbed, saying that he had pressured his wife, Kim Kardashian, to abort their child North West in the months following the news of Kardashian’s pregnancy.

“I almost killed my daughter!” he shrieked. “I almost killed my daughter!”

“I was having the rapper’s lifestyle,” he recalled. “I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on. … I had my laptop up, and I got all of my creative ideas. … And then the screen went black and white and God said, ‘If you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours.”

West, openly crying at this point, said that the moment prompted him to phone Kardashian and tell her that he didn’t want her to have an abortion.

“I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said ‘We’re gonna have this child.’ … Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to,” he said. “[Kardashian] stood up and she protected that child.”

According to TMZ, people around West believe he is in “desperate need of professional help,” but he reportedly refuses to listen to anyone.

The outlet adds that West’s remarks could hurt some of his businesses, “if not all of them.”

“His family and friends know comments like these are the things that trigger boycotts,” TMZ reports.

The Kardashian family is also unhappy that West discussed Kardashian’s first pregnancy with their daughter, North, and how the couple reportedly discussed abortion.

Finally, the outlet reports, “His family and friends are also upset because they feel Kanye is a distraction to what is a very important election.”

Elsewhere during his Sunday speech, West said that the media coverage of the rally would likely be negative.

“They’re going to run this,” he said. “They’re going to tell you that I’m crazy. [Well], the world’s crazy!”

Sobbing Kanye West admits he & Kim Kardashian nearly aborted North at his first presidential rally



Anything else?

Also during the rally, West said that new parents should be given $1 million to discourage abortion.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” West said, according to reports from the Associated Press. West reportedly referred to the move as “Plan A,” which is in stark comparison to emergency contraceptive pill “Plan B.”

He explained, “If you had the opportunity to be given a million dollars, just for being pregnant, would you have considered it? And then everybody would start having children, the greatest gift of life.”

West also said that famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman did not actually free slaves.

Kanye West talks racism, Harriet Tubman, abortion



