KANYE West said he would be ‘at peace’ if wife Kim Kardashian divorced him over his abortion claims, during his first presidential rally in South Carolina.

The mogul revealed that he and Kim considered not going through with the birth of their first daughter seven years ago while giving a shocking speech on Sunday.

Kanye gave an unscripted speech during his first presidential rallyCredit: Alamy Live News

He claimed that he and Kim considered having an abortion during their first pregnancyCredit: Alamy Live News

Kanye said: “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.”

He added that he would be “at peace” with her decision.

It all kicked off when Kanye, 43, began by telling the crowd at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston about how his father had wanted to abort HIM.

The rapper claimed Kim had the “pill in her hand”Credit: Getty – Contributor

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West without my mom,” he said of mom Donda who passed away in 2007.

The rapper then recalled what he and Kim, 39, went through during their first pregnancy.

The hitmaker said: “She had the pills in her hand.

“My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying.”

He then yelled, “I almost killed my daughter”Credit: Getty Images – Getty

North is Kim and Kanye’s first bornCredit: krisjenner/Instagram

They welcome her in 2013Credit: krisjenner/Instagram

Kanye, who was working in Paris at the time, continued: “My screen went black and white.

“And God said, ‘if you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours.’

“And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world.”

Kanye, while crying, then screamed: “I almost killed my daughter!”

The couple also share three more kids togetherCredit: Refer to Caption

Aside from North, born in 2013, the famous couple also share sons Saint, four, Psalm, one, and two-year-old daughter Chicago.

The unscripted speech turned heads and ignited social media, and according to TMZ even Kanye’s family are concerned with the musician.

Kanye’s family is said to be concerned for the musician after his speechCredit: Getty Images – Getty

A source told the outlet that Kanye’s loved ones have been urging him to seek help for what they claim is a bipolar episode.

The insider added that the rally speech “shocked the family beyond words.”

All this has occurred after the Grammy winner took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to announce that he is running for president.

He wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States!”

At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed her support by sharing his tweet to her Instagram Stories and also retweeted him while adding an American flag emoji.

