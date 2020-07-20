http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/dz3KLXuoFWA/ex-gov-john-kasich-slated-to-speak-at-the-democratic-national-convention-for-joe-biden.html

COLUMBUS, Ohio—John Kasich, the Republican ex-governor of Ohio turned critic of President Donald Trump, is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month in support of Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

It’s a move that would be unthinkable just a few years ago, when, as governor, Kasich clashed with Democrats on a range of issues, from abortion to collective bargaining for public employees.

Kasich is one of a number of high-profile Republicans who intend to work against Trump’s re-election in the closing days of the campaign, according to the AP. Kasich’s 2016 campaign manager, John Weaver, co-founded the Lincoln Project, a group that is already airing anti-Trump TV ads. In addition, ex-Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, a Kasich ally, has formed a pro-Biden super PAC.

In 2016, Kasich ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination against Trump and skipped the Republican National Convention that year.

A Kasich spokesman declined comment Monday morning.

