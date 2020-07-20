https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-while-theyre-at-it-can-the-left-finally-cancel-louis-farrakhan-too-already

With the resurgence of anti-Semitism and unabashed racism toward whites being promoted by some famous athletes and celebrities, it’s impossible to ignore Louis Farrakhan’s corrosive influence. His particular brand of racism and black separatism has been around for more than half a century and continues to have tremendous influence in some leftist circles, as demonstrated by the likes of Nick Cannon and the NBA’s Stephen Jackson.

Farrakhan’s racism is no different than the likes of David Duke, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, who desperately tried to sanitize his past while still holding to his pathetic, racist views. Duke, however, has been marginalized for decades. His relevancy today is non-existent. Farrakhan, on the other hand, seems to be gaining even greater prominence and notoriety amid the recent Black Lives Matter protests that erupted all over the nation.