https://www.theblaze.com/news/thug-brake-lines-on-nypd-vehicle

A frequent participant in Occupy City Hall protests in New York City was caught on surveillance video Friday afternoon allegedly trying to cut the brake lines of a police van in Brooklyn, authorities

told the New York Daily News.

An NYPD detective told the paper he spotted Jeremy Trapp moving under a marked NYPD van parked on Fourth Avenue near 43rd Street in Sunset Park about 4 p.m. and recovered a pair of scissors from him.

Image source: WNBC-TV video screenshot

As it happens, the wrong wire was cut, authorities told the Daily News. The 24-year-old suspect allegedly cut the line that measures wheel speed, the paper said, citing court documents.

Numerous charges were leveled against Trapp, including reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal tampering, auto stripping, and obstructing governmental administration, the Daily News said.

But as with many other arrestees in the Big Apple this year, Trap was released without bail the day after his arrest, the paper said, adding that he’s due back in court in December.

Trapp is an Occupy City Hall protester, police sources told the Daily News.

WNBC-TV reported that he’s been seen coming and going from the protests in recent weeks, officials said. The group has been camped in City Hall Park around the clock for weeks demanding the defunding of the NYPD, the paper said.

Anything else?

The incident is the latest in what’s becoming a troubling anti-police environment, officials told the station, adding that police vehicles have been firebombed, lug nuts have been loosened on their vehicles, and officers have been assaulted.

In fact, officers were physically attacked on the Brooklyn Bridge last week by Occupy City Hall protesters.

Quran Campbell, 25, allegedly punched Lt. Richard Mack of the in the face during the dust-up, the Daily News said. Mack suffered multiple fractures of his orbital bones and cuts needing 12 stitches, the paper said, citing prosecutors’ statements at Campbell’s Thursday arraignment.

And after NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan intervened, court documents said the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer was punched in the face, too, the Daily News reported.

Image source: NYPD News

While Campbell was charged with felony assault, he was freed without bail under supervised release, the paper said.

Chanice Reyes also was charged with felony assault for allegedly walloping an NYPD sergeant and lieutenant with a cane, the Daily News said.

Image source: NYPD News video screenshot

Image source: NYPD News

Reyes made $7,500 bail and was freed Friday, the paper said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

