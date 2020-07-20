https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/man-stabs-pastor-bible-study-church/

(ABC13) — The police chief of Virginia’s biggest county was injured when subduing a suspect who stabbed two people, including a pastor, at a church.

The peaceful Saturday Bible study at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly turned violent when a man walked in and stabbed the pastor leading the class, WJLA reported.

Two parishioners came to his defense, including Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roussler, who was at the church at the time.

