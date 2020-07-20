https://www.dailywire.com/news/mark-cuban-mocks-national-anthem-police-ted-cruz-retorts-we-start-every-day-with-pledge-of-allegiance

On Sunday evening, a radio host in Dallas took note of the upcoming NBA Dallas Mavericks’ season, asserting that if any players knelt during the national anthem, he would stop watching the team. That prompted Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has often flirted publicly with the idea of running for president, to snipe about the “national anthem police,” asking why the national anthem is not played before everyone’s day at work.

“I am so ready to be be in on this year’s [Mavericks] home stretch: so much promise, so much personality,” radio host Mark Davis tweeted. “But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely [Mark Cuban] can lead the way for [Mavs], to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation.”

Cuban responded, “The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.”

Senator Cruz responded by reminding Cuban of a tidbit of information: “Actually, we begin every day in the Senate with a prayer & the Pledge of Allegiance. Because our boss told us to.”

Davis also responded to Cuban’s “bizarre” post.

“Bizarre answer. And ‘national anthem police’ Really?” wrote Davis. “The pregame anthem has been a tradition for years, embraced by millions, now under fire by activists. I’m open to a pregame kneeling moment that does not insult America. To be met with this hostility does not bode well.”

In October 2017, asked by Harvey Levin if he ever thought of running for president. Cuban, who played the President of the United States in “Sharknado 3,” answered, “Yeah, of course.”

“I get asked about a hundred times a day,” said Cuban. “I’ve always been very apolitical until this past election in 2016. I’ve avoided it; I think this election kind of changed my attitude.”

Cuban said he was “fiercely independent” but if he had to choose which party he would run for, said he would run as a Republican.

Cuban appeared on Bakari Sellers‘ ViewPoint podcast in October 2017, where Sellers asked, “I know that you were an active and vocal surrogate for Hillary Clinton — that’s how we became associates and friends — and given the role that Congress could play in investigating the Trump administration, and your vocal opposition to the president, will we see you on the campaign trail in the midterms?

Cuban replied, “Probably not. Um, you know —”

Sellers pressed, “Mark, are you considering running for president of the United States?”

Cuban answered, “Yes. Considering, yes. Ready to commit to it, no. I like to think of myself approaching it differently. I mean, I mentioned real briefly talking about health care; I mentioned real briefly talking about integrating equity into small business, and having an impact on tax law and tax reform. If I can come up with solutions that I think people can get behind and truly solve problems, then it makes perfect sense for me to run. If it comes down to: Do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me? Then no, I won’t run.”

In April 2020, speaking at an Axios town hall about business, Cuban was asked by Axios CEO Jim VandeHei about a potential 2020 presidential run. He replied, “If this would’ve been a month ago, I would have said absolutely not,” as Dallas News reported. “But obviously things are crazy, things are changing,” he added.

“I doubt it, but you know, like I said, everything’s a reset right now,” said Cuban. “You never say never. I’ll keep an open mind, but I seriously doubt it.”

