https://www.dailywire.com/news/mark-cuban-questions-cruzs-balls-cruz-asks-where-cubans-balls-are-on-condemning-china

On Monday morning, the war of words between Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continued.

As Cruz slammed Cuban for summarily dismissing a radio host upset about Mavericks who might kneel for the national anthem, Cuban snapped that Cruz needs to have some “balls.” Cruz fired back with a simple statement, considering the NBA’s overwhelming desire not to criticize Communist China: “Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China.”

After an hour went by, and Cuban did not respond, Cruz fired some pointed questions at Cuban: “Can you say ‘Free Hong Kong?’ Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs?”

Cuban offered a response, but he evaded Cruz’s questions, writing, “I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last …” He continued by noting he had criticized China over trade issues. Cuban has said he might suggest putting a halt on Chinese trading companies listed in the United States.

The exchange began with radio host Mark Davis asserting that he would no longer watch Mavericks games if the players knelt for the national anthem, prompting Cuban to reply succinctly, “Bye.” Cruz weighed in, tweeting, “Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to ‘piss off’? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that.”

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban responded, “Have some balls for once @TedCruz. Speak to me. It’s my tweet.”

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It’s my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz fired back, “Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China. I’ll wait.” He followed an hour later by adding, “Sill no answer from @markcuban. Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say, ‘Free Hong Kong?’ Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/1 million Uyghurs?”

Still no answer from @mcuban Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say “Free Hong Kong”? Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs? Can you say ANYTHING other than “Chairman Mao is beautiful & wise”? https://t.co/0XpLRaFSw2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban responded, “I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last …”

I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a Pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last and.. https://t.co/URFs41XloY — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

He continued:

Why is it, @tedcruz, that you take such pride in standing up to and speaking truth to the Chinese, but you have no ability to stand up to and speak the truth to @realdonaldtrump ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cuban’s comment elicited another blast from Cruz: “I agree Black Lives Matter. I agree there is a pandemic & we have taken extraordinary steps to defeat it. Where did that pandemic originate? Why did Communist China COVER UP the Wuhan outbreak & arrest whistle-blowers? And why are you terrified to say ONE WORD about China?”

I agree Black Lives Matter. I agree there is a pandemic & we have taken extraordinary steps to defeat it. Where did that pandemic originate? Why did Communist China COVER UP the Wuhan outbreak & arrest whistle-blowers? And why are you terrified to say ONE WORD about China? https://t.co/Tfj2tZnmCP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

After sports commentator Clay Travis noted that the NBA blocked fans “from putting #freehongkong on customized league jerseys,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) responded to the tweet, writing, “More evidence of the @NBA’s shameful cowardice and unwillingness to stand up for human rights in China. This is mind-boggling. The NBA and its players have chosen profits over human rights. They’re siding with Xi and the CCP over those fighting for their freedom.”

More evidence of the @NBA’s shameful cowardice and unwillingness to stand up for human rights in China. This is mind-boggling. The NBA and its players have chosen profits over human rights. They’re siding with Xi and the CCP over those fighting for their freedom. https://t.co/H0HSQRIqSW — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 13, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

