https://www.theblaze.com/news/maxine-waters-yelling-at-deputies

Far-left U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) managed to generate more headlines after spotting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies questioning a black motorist last week, the Daily Mail reported.

What happened?

The driver had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the outlet.

Waters pulled up her SUV at the traffic stop and began “yelling at the deputies,” the sheriff’s office added to the Daily Mail. She was then told she was obstructing traffic and to pull over, the outlet said.

Waters was soon released with a warning after refusing to sign a citation, the spokesperson told the Daily Mail. The driver who was pulled over was found in possession of a metal pipe but also was released, the outlet said. A Waters spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment, the Daily Mail added.

‘They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing’

The outlet said Facebook user Marva Brown captured cellphone video of part of the incident. The clip shows Waters on the side of the road and then walking toward those recording the video.

“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters was heard saying.

She added in reference to the deputies: “They say I’m in the wrong place. They say they’re going to give me a ticket. That’s OK, as long as I watch them.”

The individual behind the camera shouts out, “Gotta do what they gotta do! Make sure!”

“I will,” Waters replies as she walks toward the deputies.

“Bye, Maxine!” another person shouts out.

Anything else?

Days after George Floyd’s death that sparked nationwide protests and rioting, Waters said the Minneapolis police officer whose knee pressed into Floyd’s neck “enjoyed doing what he was doing” and was out to kill that day.

“I believe sometimes some of these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m gonna get me one today.’ And I think this is his one,” the California congresswoman told TMZ.

Waters added that Floyd’s death reminded her of similar violent incidents involving police and “white supremacists” — and that “if in fact you have subdued a suspect … and you’re not in any danger at all because the handcuffs are on him, there’s no reason for the police to do what these police did.”

She also placed blame on President Donald Trump, saying that “in a way he’s dog whistling” and that his conduct emboldens some to believe “they can get away with this kind of treatment.”

Waters apparently needs no dog whistles, as she openly encouraged her supporters to harass and maybe even attack members of Trump’s administration during a June 2018 speech.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

Indeed harassment followed, and attacks on conservatives got physical, too. Amid all that, prominent Democrats followed Waters’ playbook, with Hillary Clinton saying “you cannot be civil” with Republicans, former Attorney General Eric Holder saying “when they go low, we kick them!” and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker urging activists in Washington, D.C., to “go to the Hill” and “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

