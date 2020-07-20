http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1GdcwzwE5nU/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) vowed to pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who he argued didn’t break the law and are victims of a “political” prosecution.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Will you pardon them?”

Parson responded, “Without a doubt, Sean. I’ll do everything within the Constitution of the State of Missouri to protect law-abiding citizens, and those people are exactly that. They’re law-abiding citizen[s], and they’re being attacked, frankly, by a political process, and it’s really unfortunate. It’s a sad day for us here in Missouri. They had every right to protect their property, their home, just like any of us would. And if you had a mob coming towards [you], whether they tore down a gate or not, when they come on your property, they don’t have a right to do that in an aggressive manner. And people have a right to protect their selves, their families, and their property, that’s the Castle Doctrine in the state of Missouri.”

Parson further criticized the prosecutor in the case, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (D). He stated, “We’ve had 135 homicides in St. Louis since the first of the year. Of that, she has filed 30 cases out of 135, around 20%. And says she doesn’t have the time, she doesn’t have the resources. And yet, she’ll go out here and charge innocent citizens, private citizens that are law-abiding citizens, haven’t violated the law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

