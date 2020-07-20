https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/collegefootball-coronavirus-poll/2020/07/20/id/978074

Almost 70% of the public does not expect the college football season to take place due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a poll, The Daily Caller reported on Monday.

The survey on Twitter asked if the season would happen, with 69.8% of the 2,855 voters saying that it would not and only 30.2% thinking that it would take place.

David Hookstead, the Daily Caller journalist who conducted the poll, said that “It’s getting tougher and tougher to keep the faith with every single passing day [of the coronavirus crisis]. It seems like things aren’t headed in a positive direction at all.” He explained that just a few months ago, it appeared that the season would be able to take place, but “Now, we’re a few weeks away from opening weekend, and… programs are getting hammered by the virus, nobody seems to have a plan, the Big 10 and PAC-12 have canceled all non-conference games and things are looking really bad in general.” Hookstead stressed that some form of football will probably take place, but that ending the season is becoming increasingly unlikely.

