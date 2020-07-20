https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/nasdaq-jumps-2-led-amazon-sp-500-goes-positive-2020/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday as Amazon shares led other major tech stocks higher. Traders also weighed the prospects of a potential coronavirus vaccine and more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 23 points higher, or 0.1%, after being down 167 points earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging 2.1%. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% and was on pace to close higher for 2020.

Amazon rose 7.1% — putting it on pace for its biggest one-day gain since March — after a Goldman Sachs analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $3,800 per share, the highest on the Street. Shares of Facebook gained 0.8%. Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft all traded more than 1% higher. Apple advanced 1.5%.

