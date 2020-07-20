https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/online-sentiments-covid-19-turned-fear-anger/

(STUDY FINDS) — SINGAPORE — For many people stuck in lockdown, social media is their best outlet for staying in contact with the world. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, fear of the illness remains high. Unfortunately, a new study finds that fear is turning into anger as the global community anxiously waits for a cure.

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University are studying the shift in emotions being expressed on Twitter during the pandemic. Their analysis of more than 20 million tweets finds nearly 60 percent of online reaction expressed fear and uncertainty about the virus in January amid the start of the pandemic.

Since then, fearful tweets continue to drop while messages expressing anger are on the rise. The study in JMIR Public Health & Surveillance adds angry coronavirus posts made up nearly 30 percent of Twitter reaction on March 12. That is the same day the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

