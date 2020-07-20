https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/2016-election-mike-pence-campaign/2020/07/20/id/978030

Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that “polling is broken in America” and that President Donald Trump is ultimately in charge of running his own campaign.

With national polls showing Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in his attempt to win a second term in November, Pence told Breitbart News aboard Air Force Two that he doesn’t believe what the poll results say.

“I think polling is broken in America,” Pence said. “I didn’t believe the polls in 2016, and I don’t believe the polls in 2020.

“I think there is greater enthusiasm today than there was four years ago. And I really believe it’s because who [Trump] is, what he’s done, and what he’s been willing to endure. He’s never stopped fighting.”

Trump also routinely bashes polls, calling them “fake” and pointing out that polls ahead of the 2016 election also showed him behind.

Pence told Breitbart that no matter what, Trump is always in control of his campaign.

“I think if you look back at the 2016 campaign, one thing was clear to me: There was one person running the campaign and that never changed,” Pence said. “And it’s still true today.”

