A gunman reportedly disguised as a FedEx driver open fired when the door of a home belonging to a Jeffrey Epstein case-linked judge was opened, and the judge’s son was killed and her husband injured, authorities say.

The ambush killed Judge Esther Salas’ son, Daniel, 20, and left her husband, Mark, 63, injured.

The Daily Mail reported the attack happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but Salas apparently was in the basement of the home during the attack and was unharmed.

Just last week, the judge was assigned to handle a civil financial fraud lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, a case triggered by investors who claim they were misled by the bank, “which continued to do business with Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction for soliciting child prostitutes.”

The attack was at the home of the judge, who was appointed by Barack Obama, in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

After the son was killed, and the husband injured, the gunman apparently fled.

Previously, reports explained, Salas also sent reality show actors Teresa and Joe Giudice, of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” behind bars for fraud and tax evasion.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” according to Francis ‘Mac’ Womack, the North Brunswick mayor, said in a report in the Washington Post.

The judge’s husband, Mark Anderl,had been a prosecutor for years, during which he tried more than 100 cases including dozens of murders cases. He was reported hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and others have gotten involved in the investigation.

The Epstein connection is that the judge was overseeing a case of investors suing Duetsche Bank and its CEO for allegedly making false and misleading claims when they agreed to pay a $150 million fine for compliance failures linked to Epstein’s financial activities.

It was filed just days ago. And it seeks unspecified damages for the investors for having lost money because of Deutsche Bank’s decision to continue banking relationships with Epstein.

Epstein, 66, died in a New York jail, reportedly from suicide, after he was detained again on allegations of sexual trafficking.

Salas, the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in the state, had been in the post for about nine years.

She previously had been a magistrate judge and before that, a public defender.

No suspects have been named, but the FBI said on social-media agents were looking for “one subject.”

The Sun reported there was nothing immediate that linked the shooting to a specific case.

