https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/planned-parenthood-republicans-covid-19-campaign/2020/07/20/id/978101

Planned Parenthood Action Fund began buying ads Monday in an effort to get several GOP senators in tight races to pass the coronavirus relief bill, The Hill reports.

The main targets of the campaign are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, along with Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, John Cornyn of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Martha McSally of Arizona.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is also a target of the campaign, though he is not up for re-election this year.

The digital ads debut just as the Senate comes back into session from a two-week recess. McConnell is expected to share the Republican version of the bill Tuesday.

The ads ask constituents to calls their senator and tell them to “stop stalling” on a COVID-19 relief bill, saying they are not “focused on women and families,” instead, “spending time confirming Trump’s unfit judges instead of addressing the urgent public health crises of COVID-19 and systematic racism.”

One ad calls for lawmakers to look into racial inequities in the next relief bill.

“The United States now has more than 3.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases — but if you thought these dire numbers would finally drive Senate Majority leadership to act, you thought wrong,” said Jenny Lawson, the group’s vice president of organizing and campaigns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

