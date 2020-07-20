https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-70-people-shot-10-fatally-in-chicago-weekend-shootings_3431121.html

Officials said that 70 people were shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago on the weekend starting on Friday evening and ending early Monday morning.

During the same weekend last year, 43 people were shot, including three deaths, across the city. More than 60 people were shot across Chicago last weekend, including 13 fatalities.

On Monday, police told the Chicago Sun-Times the latest fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night in the Far South Side’s Morgan Park. The incident took place at around 11:52 p.m. after someone opened fire on a group of people standing outside, killing a 41-year-old male and a 26-year-old man.

In the shootings, two of the victims who were wounded were 10- and 11-year-old boys who gathered for a vigil near where their relative was shot and killed two years ago.

Chicago Police officers and detectives investigate a shooting where multiple people were shot in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 5, 2018. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

“My son was murdered two years ago today, and we were out here to celebrate my son and celebrate his life and here they come down the street,” Juanita Youngblood, the mother of the slain relative, told the Sun-Times. “This is my family. I’m tired of this here. That’s my father sitting on the porch, they could’ve got him. Something really needs to be done about this here. I’m tired of it.”

Officials and a family member told the paper that both children are in good condition after the shooting. The 10-year-old was shot in the calf and ankle, and the 11-year-old was shot in the arm.

The weekend’s first shooting left three people injured, including a 14-year-old boy, a few hours earlier in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, officials told ABC7 in Chicago.

