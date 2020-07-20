The political polls haven’t been very good for President Trump, even those that have shown him treading water against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump and his team have been quick to dismiss the national polling results, noting that they were all wrong in 2016.

Now, in a bid to try a different angle at the question of who’s likely to win in November, the group Fit Rated has asked 1,000 adults who they think would win a boxing match. And, again, Trump and those in his corner, aren’t going to like the results. At all.

The firm, which rates fitness equipment, had its polling company show photos of U.S. political and world leaders and asked those surveyed to rank their physical strength. They were also asked who would win a boxing match.

Trump, who often flashes his fists for photographers, failed in both. The survey found that the president was voted the “third weakest president in U.S. history.” Even 350-pound William Howard Taft topped Trump. Former President Ulysses S. Grant was seen as the nation’s strongest president.

In the 2020 boxing match question, most said Biden would beat Trump, 58.9% to 41.1%. Of other challengers, they also said former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg would KO Trump, 75.8% to 24.2%.

And internationally, Trump didn’t do well against foreign adversaries in the boxing match question, losing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and even short, pudgy North Korean President Kim Jong Un.

But as with a lot of recent political polls, the president and his team can note that the survey methodology was skewed against him, like the latest ABC/Washington Post poll that underweighted Republicans by nine points. In the boxing poll, said the survey write up, “46% of respondents were Democrats, 27.5% were Republicans, 22.2% were independents.”