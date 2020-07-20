https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-break-barricade-courthouse-trap-people-inside-light-fires-video/

In what seems like perpetual “protests” that turn into riots, the antifa terrorists in Portland Sunday night tore down the large fence barricade that was erected around the Hatfield federal courthouse, then used parts of it to barricade the walls and doors to trap people inside, while at the same time setting a fire on the steps.

Jorge Ventura from Daily Caller was on the ground and has this footage:

And the fences are coming down in #Portland in front of the Federal Courthouse pic.twitter.com/LjBmFkdUEj — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 20, 2020

Pro antifa terrorism videorapher Robert Evans has been out nearly every night covering the chaos. Here are some shots of the scene from view:

I really want to emphasize that this is the front of a federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/3KVFjgHKUQ — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

Crowd is now barricading Federal Courthouse doors in #Portland pic.twitter.com/hxcdxtXFsH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 20, 2020

Also on hand was Shelby Talcott, also from Daily Caller:

They’re barricading the courthouse again in Portland: pic.twitter.com/qrMqjVewfQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 20, 2020

Then the terrorists started lighting fires, which included burning an American flag. Note the “Kill Kops” graffiti.

A small fire has started at the courthouse in Portland. An American flag is burned pic.twitter.com/IqMpghnOrM — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 20, 2020

What’s left of the American flag continues to burn pic.twitter.com/IRIGmTrOyy — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 20, 2020

Then the federal officers came out to clear the crowd:

A protester uses a hockey stick to swing tear gas canister back, another uses a leaf blower pic.twitter.com/GSdFeErinC — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 20, 2020

All the while the wackjob elected leaders in the Portland area, such as “mayor” ted wheeler and US Senator jeff merkley (intentional lower case), refuse to condemn the riotous acts committed by the terrorists, and instead complain that it’s the federal officers who are inciting and escalating the situation.

This is the future under far left rule.

