The Republican National Committee says it has a record amount of cash on hand —$100 million.

The RNC told NPR it raised almost $37 million in June, which is $10 million more than the group raised in the two months prior. The GOP raised about $27 million in both April and May.

“This unprecedented support has allowed us to build the biggest and most sophisticated Party infrastructure in modern political history, which will be critical to victory up and down the ballot on November 3rd,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Campaign financial reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

As of June 30, the RNC reported it had $295 million in the bank. Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee reported they had $242 million in cash on hand, according to campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon.

It is unclear how much the DNC hauled in ahead of the filing deadline. A DNC spokesperson told NPR that its report “will show the DNC has blown past how much we raised at the same point in 2016″ and that it just had its “single best online fundraising quarter in the history of the organization.”

The Trump campaign and RNC are close to raising $1 billion for the 2020 election cycle.

Trump’s recent donations come after a return to in-person fundraising amid the coronavirus pandemic. Small fundraisers with about 25 attendees brought in large amounts of money. In Dallas, a fundraiser at a private home cost each couple a $580,600 donation to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee with the RNC, the Trump campaign and 22 state parties. Another fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., brought in $250,000 per attendee.

