Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) donated his first monthly salary to the Simi Valley Police Foundation on Monday, helping the foundation provide assistance to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional training and programs.

“As the law enforcement community faces radical calls to defund their departments coupled with a lack of support from politicians at all levels of government, our officers are still risking their lives every day to protect our families and our neighborhoods,” Garcia said in a statement.

“I am inspired by their service to our communities, and I know that now is the time to stand up in support of these men and women who’ve made every sacrifice we’ve asked of them,” he added.

Simi Valley Police Chief David Livingstone said in a statement of his own:

The foundation is able to provide us with vital training, equipment, and things that we can’t get from the budget. They also support our canine program. They help us with humanizing the face of the police to the public through events like Touch-a-Truck and golf tournaments. It’s a great support that we rely on here at the police department to make this community much safer.

Garcia will also reportedly donated to another non-profit in August, which serves as part of his commitment to donate ten percent of his monthly salary to local California organizations as the district continues to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Garcia helped flipped California’s 25th congressional district in favor of the Republicans for the first time in 22 years. Garcia defeated California assemblywoman Christy Smith in a special election earlier this year.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference last week Garcia’s victory over Smith serves as a strong indication of the Republicans’ ability to retake the House majority during the 2020 congressional elections.

“So if you want any indication of how things are going forward, that’s the best indication,” McCarthy said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

