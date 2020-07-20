https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/st-louis-couple-charged-defending-home/

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against the couple who drew national attention when they were seen pointing guns at protesters who were threatening them in front of their home after apparently breaking down a gate.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey each face one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Flourishing, reported KMOV-TV in St. Louis.

The protesters were headed to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, calling on her to resign.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement.

TRENDING: 20-year-old ‘COVID victim’ died in motorcycle crash, according to doctor

“We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated.”

An attorney for the McCloskeys, Joel Schwartz, said the charges are “disheartening, as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”

“I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz previously argued the McCloskeys were acting within their rights to protect themselves and their property.

Should the governor pardon the couple protecting their home? 80% (4 Votes) 20% (1 Votes)

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden last week said police applied for warrants and the guns were turned over as evidence.

“The hostility is what I noticed,” Hayden said. “I don’t want to see guns out when people are very hostile and angry at each other. Those are recipes for violence, so again we applied on warrant, there’s been follow up information and we are waiting on the decision on the warrant application.”

“These are two amendments that people get extremely passionate about,” he said, referring to the First and Second Amendments. “But for a prosecutor in the state of Missouri, it comes down to deciding the law. And these are examples where we as prosecutors are sometimes. Faced with the prospect of having to make a very difficult decision that may not be a popular decision, for either group.”

The McCloskeys told their story on President Trump’s virtual campaign web series Friday night.

“I thought within seconds we were going to be overrun. That … they’d be in the house, they’d be setting fires, they’d be killing us and that would be the end of things,” said Mark McCloskey.

Patricia McCloskey said they called police before grabbing the guns. But police say they received no calls from the couple’s street at the time of the incident.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said it’s likely he would pardon the couple if charged.

‘Targeting law abiding citizens’

WND reported last week Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is calling for a federal civil rights investigation of the St Louis Circuit Attorneys Office.

“Targeting law abiding citizens who exercise constitutionally protected rights for investigation & prosecution is an abuse of power,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Hawley cited the “significant public unrest and discord” in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“As many Americans are peacefully exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and protest throughout the country, still others are exploiting this moment as an opportunity to sow violence and destruction. Too often, peaceful demonstrations have devolved into tense standoffs or violent riots, with threats and attacks on businesses, innocent bystanders, and law enforcement officers,” the senator wrote.

This morning I have asked the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the St Louis Circuit Attorneys Office. Targeting law abiding citizens who exercise constitutionally protected rights for investigation & prosecution is an abuse of power https://t.co/lg9GbisWgd — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 16, 2020

“One such incident occurred in St. Louis, Missouri, where a family reportedly faced a mass of demonstrators trespassing on their property and threatening them. When help from the police or from nearby security failed to arrive, this family, the McCloskeys, did what any reasonable person would do: they retrieved their lawfully owned firearms and defended their property and their lives. The confrontation was resolved with no one being hurt. Unfortunately, this family is facing new threats, not from demonstrators but from the local government. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is now threatening to prosecute not the trespassers, but the McCloskeys, and she is using the powers of her office to target them. Her office has seized their firearms, and police have applied for warrants in the case, with an indictment believed to be imminent,” he told Barr.

“This is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment, and I urge you to consider a federal civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to determine whether this investigation and impending prosecution violates this family’s constitutional rights,” Hawley confirmed. “There is no question under Missouri law that the McCloskeys had the right to own and use their firearms to protect themselves from threatened violence, and that any criminal prosecution for these actions is legally unsound. The only possible motivation for the investigation, then, is a politically motivated attempt to punish this family for exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

The case has drawn the attention of President Trump, who has offered to help, according to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Fox News reported.

“He understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens,” Parson said. “The conversation I had with the president, said that he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation.”

Parson said he spoke with the president about the case after police served a search warrant on the McCloskeys and confiscated their guns.

The Washington Examiner reported the state attorney general, Eric Schmitt, criticized Gardner.

“Under Missouri law, under the Castle Doctrine, an individual has really expansive authority to protect their own lives, their home, and their property. I think the story here to watch here is the local prosecutor, Kim Gardner,” Schmitt said.

“Kim Gardner has an abysmal record in prosecuting violent crime, has recently released and been complicit in the release of dozens and dozens of inmates who have been charged with violent crimes, and has a record of making politically motivated decisions not based on the law,” he added. “So, this is certainly something to watch.”

He said Gardner has a record of making “politically motivated decisions.”

Gardner is one of the prosecutors has accepted significant campaign contributions from the far-left billionaire activist George Soros.

Here’s the incident:

In a video posted to social media, peaceful protesters in St. Louis calling for police reforms walked past a couple brandishing firearms as they were ordered to stay away from the couple’s home https://t.co/bYl06iAiTo pic.twitter.com/wOZ1Wr3yac — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

