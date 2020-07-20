http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/96LwVP67Cxs/

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that she thinks including a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus bill is “a nonstarter” and she doesn’t believe either party supports the idea.

Host Katy Tur asked, “The president really wants a payroll tax cut. Is that going to be a part of this next bill?”

Stabenow responded, “I have to say, I really think this is a nonstarter. I don’t see the support on either the Democratic or Republican side. It doesn’t make any sense when so many people don’t have a payroll right now, first of all. And when we look at this, you know, the House passed the HEROES Act about two months ago now, the Senate should have acted before July 4 and leaving town for two weeks. And now we’re in a spot where, you know, we’re not debating a stimulus package. It’s a survival package. At the end of this week, protections for people who have not been able to pay their housing payment goes away. 30% of Americans did not make their July housing payment and protections go away, and they can be evicted at the end of the week. The end of the week is the last check…for enhanced unemployment, that actually would cover people being able to survive while staying home. … So, there’s an incredible sense of urgency by people.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

