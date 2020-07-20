https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/508092-supreme-court-denies-dems-bid-to-fast-track-ongoing-fight-for-trump

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by House Democrats to accelerate the timeline of remaining court battles over congressional subpoenas for President TrumpDonald John TrumpKanye West says Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves’ at rally Trump-Afghan deal passes key deadline, but peace elusive GOP governors in hardest hit states split over COVID-19 response MORE’s tax returns.

The bid by lawmakers came in response to the court’s landmark 7-2 ruling earlier this month to shield a trove of Trump’s financial records from several Democratic-led House committees and return the dispute to lower courts for further litigation.

Under regular Supreme Court procedure, the court’s ruling would not reach the lower courts until Aug. 2, a delay Democrats sought to avoid by asking the justices to expedite the process.

But the conservative-majority court rejected that request Monday in an unsigned order. Justice Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorSupreme Court declines to reinstate vote of nearly 1 million Florida felons Supreme Court clears way for second federal execution Supreme Court lifts stay for second federal execution this week MORE, one of the more liberal justices, said she would have granted it.

This developing report was last updated at 10:56 a.m.

