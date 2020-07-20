https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taxes-house-returns-november/2020/07/20/id/978143

The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from the House to expedite litigation over President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, meaning the American public is not likely to learn about Trump’s returns ahead of November’s election, according to the SCOTUS Blog.

“The applications for orders to issue the judgments forthwith, presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court, are denied,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a brief and unsigned order. “Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor would grant the applications.”

Sotomayor was the only justice who said she would grant the request.

The ruling will come into force Aug. 3, as originally scheduled.

House Democrats have sought six years’ worth of Trump’s returns for a year under a 1924 law allowing the leaders of Congress’ tax committees to examine anyone’s confidential tax information. They say the documents are necessary because “[t]he Committees’ investigations are ongoing, remain urgent, and have been impeded by the lack of finality in these litigations, which were initiated in April 2019.”

Trump in 2016 became the first major-party presidential nominee in decades to not release any of his tax returns.

