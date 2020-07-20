https://www.theepochtimes.com/surgeon-general-says-entire-administration-supports-wearing-masks_3430949.html

America’s Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the entire Trump administration is supportive of facial coverings to stem the spread of COVID-19 but stopped short of calling for a federal mandate to wear masks.

“I think we’re letting the politics and the policy get in the way of the actual practice,” Adams told “Fox & Friends” in an interview Monday. “I want everybody to know that the science tells us right now that, with the high degree of asymptomatic spread—up to 50 percent of people are spreading coronavirus without knowing that they have it, that’s what asymptomatic or presymptomatic means—that face coverings are a way that we can reopen and that we can stay open.”

Adams said that a federal order mandating facial coverings would require a “federal enforcement mechanism” akin to federal troops being deployed in Oregon in response to protest-related violence. Referring to the debate over bringing in federal troops to deal with civil unrest in Portland, Adams said that instead of forcing people to wear masks, he would rather help people understand the benefits of wearing facial coverings.

“If you’re going to have a mandate, those work best at state and local levels,” Adams said, adding, “where, again, you have the ability to work with people, educate them, and not let them feel like there’s an outside entity trying to tell them what to do in a country where people very much rely on their freedom.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony Fauci said in a recent interview that state and local leaders should be as forceful as possible on wearing masks.

“I would urge the leaders—the local political leaders in states and cities and towns—to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with the Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in Washington on April 5, 2020. On April 3, the CDC issued a recommendation that all Americans should wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The Surgeon General said members of the administration are “all on the same page” regarding the benefits of mask-wearing, and cited President Donald Trump’s recent comments in support of donning facial coverings to curb the spread of the potentially deadly bug.

“We believe [masks] are one of the most effective ways to open our country, along with making sure we’re practicing social distancing and making sure we’re practicing good hygiene,” Adams said in the interview.

Last week, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield said in a statement that masks were one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of outbreak.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” Redfield said. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus—particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

Trump has repeatedly resisted imposing a federal mask-wearing mandate, saying in an interview on Fox News Sunday that, “I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no.”

Still, the president said he is “a believer in masks,” adding, “I think masks are good.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

