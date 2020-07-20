https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/surgeon-general-sides-trump-opposing-national-mask-mandate/

(FOX NEWS) — Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News on Monday that he supported President Trump’s opposition to a nationwide mask-wearing mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams said he would rather educate Americans about mask-wearing than enforce a mandate.

“I would rather help people understand why they should cooperate with wearing a mask and how they benefit from it versus simply saying we are going to force you to do it, particularly sending in federal troops and using federal mechanism,” he said.

