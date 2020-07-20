https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-jersey-judge-esther-salas-son-husband/2020/07/20/id/978053

The suspect in a shooting that killed a federal judge’s son and wounded her husband was a lawyer who was found dead Monday, according to reports.

CNN cited two law enforcement sources who said the suspected shooter was discovered with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The New York Post reported that the body was found in Rockland, New York, in the Catskill Mountains.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a gunman reportedly dressed as a FedEx delivery driver knocked on the door of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ home in North Brunswick, New Jersey. The judge’s husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, opened the door and the gunman started shooting, ABC News reported. Anderl was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.

Also hit by gunfire was 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, who died of his wounds.

“He was shot through the heart,” North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack told ABC.

Salas was in the basement of the home during the shooting and was not injured.

The gunman fled after the incident and the FBI launched a manhunt to track him down. According to the Post, agents from the bureau were en route to the Rockland location to investigate whether the deceased person found Monday was the shooter.

ABC reported that the suspected shooter was a lawyer who argued a case before Judge Salas in 2015. His body was found in a car, according to the outlet. Also inside the car was a FedEx package addressed to the judge.

Salas, seated in Newark, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. Prior to that she served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey, after working as an assistant public defender for several years.

Her highest-profile case in recent years was the financial fraud case involving husband-and-wife “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, whom Salas sentenced to prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. Salas staggered their sentences so that one of them could be available to take care of their four children.

In 2017, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in several Newark slayings, ruling the man’s intellectual disability made him ineligible for capital punishment. Salas later sentenced the man to 45 years in prison.

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers, including the late Jeffrey Epstein — who was ruled to have committed suicide in a New York City jail last summer.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

