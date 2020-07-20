https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ron-de-santis-american-federation-of-teachers-florida-education-association/2020/07/20/id/978078

Both national and local teachers’ unions are teaming up to fight back against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ requirement that schools reopen for in-person learning in August, The Hill reports.

The American Federation of Teachers and its local affiliate, the Florida Education Association claim that the governor’s order violates state law, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit challenging the governor’s order was filed Monday in state court in Miami. As the state faces a surge in coronavirus cases, the lawsuit asks a judge to issue an injunction blocking DeSantis from going through with the statewide mandate.

The unions state in the lawsuit that the requirement to reopen schools full time amid the pandemic would “force millions of public school students and employees to report to brick and mortar schools that should remain closed during the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.”

On Monday, Florida health officials reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row.

Earlier this month, DeSantis’ office earlier this month put out an order that requires schools to open for at least five days each week in August.

“DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a statement. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control.”

