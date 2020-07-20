https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/people-nuts-broward-county-officials-now-require-citizens-wear-masks-within-homes/
These people are insane.
Broward County officials issued an “emergency mandate” that citizens now wear masks IN THEIR HOMES!
The new mandate includes those who LIVE ALONE!
They want you to believe this is “science.”
Via Young Americans for Liberty:
NEWS: Broward County, FL has issued an “emergency order” mandating that citizens wear masks IN THEIR OWN HOMES pic.twitter.com/jOg8OhOoum
— Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 20, 2020
