https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/people-nuts-broward-county-officials-now-require-citizens-wear-masks-within-homes/

These people are insane.
Broward County officials issued an “emergency mandate” that citizens now wear masks IN THEIR HOMES!
The new mandate includes those who LIVE ALONE!

They want you to believe this is “science.”

TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter Thugs at Denver Back the Blue Rally; Sends Law and Order SOS to President Trump

Via Young Americans for Liberty:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...