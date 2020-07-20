https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/type-conduct-unacceptable-st-louis-update-soros-funded-st-louis-circuit-attorney-releases-statement-mccloskeys/

The St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Via KMOV:

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple seen pointing guns at protesters in late June. Patricia and Mark McCloskey are each facing one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Flourishing, sources told News 4.

TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter Thugs at Denver Back the Blue Rally; Sends Law and Order SOS to President Trump

KMOV reported that in a statement Monday, their attorney, Joel Schwartz said the charges are “disheartening, as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”

“I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” Schwartz said, saying he looks forward to reviewing all evidence and defending the couple.

Last month Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia defended their home from hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants.

Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the charges on Monday.

KMOV reported:

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening matter at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Kim Gardner released a statement this afternoon.

Gardner claims the protesters who broke through a gate into a private community were “unarmed, peaceful protesters.” And it is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at at those participating in nonviolent protest. (The protesters threatened the McCloskeys!)

Gardner added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest.”

The circuit attorney is insane.

They were charged with unlawful use for guns they never used.

Charged with Unlawful Use! When did they use them? pic.twitter.com/gPyaxc5TwK — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) July 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

