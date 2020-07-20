https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/savannah-guthrie-today-nbc-cataract-surgery/2020/07/20/id/978066

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, has announced that she is scheduled to have cataract surgery on Monday, following almost a year of vision problems.

“It’s been a long time, I’m super excited,” Guthrie told viewers Monday morning. “I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I’ll really be able to see, and I’ve had a hard time seeing.”

Guthrie has suffered from blurry vision since last fall, when her son, who is now 3, accidentally hit her with a toy. She underwent retinal detachment surgery last December, but had to postpone her cataract surgery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of distorted and then it’s got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot,” Guthrie said. “Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better.”

The NBC anchor told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview last month: “It’s getting better. The surgery worked. A lot of people get complications, and I did, too, so I have to have cataract surgery, but I can’t have it until all this has passed.”

She added, “It’s kind of funny, kind of not. I see, but I see big, blurry spots.”

