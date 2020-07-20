https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/top-democrats-ask-fbi-counterintelligence-briefing-concerted-foreign-interference-campaign-targeting-congress-2020-presidential-election/

What are Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Mark Warner up to now?

Top Democrat lawmakers in both the House and Senate wrote a letter to the FBI asking the bureau to provide Congress with a counterintelligence briefing on a so-called ‘concerted foreign interference’ campaign targeting Congress and the 2020 election.

“We write to request that the Federal Bureau of Investigation provide a defensive counterintelligence briefing to all Members of the US House of Representatives and the Senate regarding foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 US Presidential election,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff and Vice Chair of the Senate Intel Committee Mark Warner wrote in a July 13 letter released on Monday.

The Democrats claimed they are a target of a foreign interference campaign seeking to launder and amplify disinformation. *eyeroll*

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November.”

Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and Warner demanded the FBI provide all members of Congress with a classified defensive briefing: “and that the briefing draw on all-source intelligence information and analysis, consistent with due regard for the protection of sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

The Democrats asked for the FBI to provide the briefing prior to the August recess.

