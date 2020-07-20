https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-jimmy-kimmel-guest-host-iliza-shlesinger-gently-scolds-cancel-culture-to-attack-trump

She finally gets to the heart of the matter.

“But here’s what I’ll say to the Internet. Internet, people should be allowed to evolve and not have their career ended by something they drunkenly tweeted in an uberx after a Fallout Boy concert in 2015. Hypothetically.”

So far, so good, and she actually made a semi-funny a joke in the process. No clapter here!

Just wait.

“And look, there are people who actually want to hurt others and have a pattern of saying horrible things and using a social platform to spread hate. So, yeah, roast those people over the open flames of social judgment. Roast them, roast them right out of the Oval Office.”

You see, she turned a tepid attack on Cancel Culture into a real assault on Orange Man Bad!

It gets worse.

She begs the woke mob to stop punishing people if they’ve evolved from their past, Neanderthal-like takes. What does that mean? Well, she gives a quick clue.

“We need to chill with canceling everyone because soon … there will be no one. I think we should support people who change their opinion for the right reasons. It means they cared enough to read a book, or to talk to a person who’s different from them, and they’re trying to do better. But like, low key, if you used to think Climate Change wasn’t real and now you do, I still don’t wanna hang out with you.”

[embedded content]

It’s funny because she’s intolerant!

In short, Shlesinger had no bone to pick with Cancel Culture until it started zeroing in on fellow liberals … like Jimmy Kimmel.

Maybe even woke female comics, for that matter.

Gervais remains the loudest, most sincere voice fighting Cancel Culture. Shlesinger just wants to redirect the pitchfork-wielding mob to the folks next door.

